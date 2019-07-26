j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Touches $91.66 High on Jul, 26; Sectoral Asset Management Has Raised Stemline Therapeut (STML) Position

The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) reached all time high today, Jul, 26 and still has $95.33 target or 4.00% above today’s $91.66 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.49 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $95.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $179.44 million more. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66. About 64,911 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Stemline Therapeut (STML) stake by 1434.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired 557,220 shares as Stemline Therapeut (STML)’s stock rose 29.36%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 596,058 shares with $7.66M value, up from 38,838 last quarter. Stemline Therapeut now has $577.95 million valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 53,728 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Meiragtx Hldings Plc stake by 87,010 shares to 320,896 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ra Pharmaceuticals stake by 113,099 shares and now owns 686,513 shares. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) rating on Thursday, June 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity. 34,132 shares were sold by Bergstein Ivan, worth $374,769 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Ltd Com owns 42,396 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 892,586 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% stake. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 38,084 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 29,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.50 million are owned by Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Voya Invest Management Ltd owns 14,522 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 263,322 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 30,738 shares. Amer Gp has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 26,400 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,609 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 64,791 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,827 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 5,322 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 21,995 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,449 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 6,776 shares stake. 24,208 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Numerixs has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 3,992 shares. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,071 shares. Invesco owns 297,370 shares. Moreover, Capital Research Global Invsts has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 71,755 shares. 12,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Credit Suisse Ag reported 52,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.18% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp accumulated 7,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 31.95 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.