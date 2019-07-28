j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Reaches $91.56 52-Week High; Shapiro Capital Management Cut Entegris (ENTG) Position By $1.28 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Entegris Inc. (ENTG) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 35,806 shares as Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 4.65 million shares with $166.06 billion value, down from 4.69 million last quarter. Entegris Inc. now has $5.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

The stock of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high and has $99.80 target or 9.00% above today’s $91.56 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.48 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $99.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $403.29M more. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) stake by 147,400 shares to 5.30M valued at $120.15B in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 45,669 shares and now owns 719,027 shares. Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Northern Trust has 1.86 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3.10 million shares stake. Raymond James Fin Ser Incorporated accumulated 6,753 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 31,190 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Washington Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 884 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Starr Int Incorporated owns 51,905 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 21,293 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust stated it has 113 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 9,385 shares. Legal And General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,404 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Llc has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Bluecrest Mgmt invested in 4,596 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,037 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 14,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs L P reported 86,251 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,071 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Jackson Square Prtnrs Llc invested in 1.02% or 2.14M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 19,500 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 4.46 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,336 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 180 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.23% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Northern Trust Corporation owns 795,230 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global has $9500 highest and $86 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -1.16% below currents $91.56 stock price. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 31.91 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

