j2 Global Inc. (JCOM) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Comparing side by side

Since j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) are part of the Internet Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio j2 Global Inc. 86 1.61 46.20M 2.88 30.97 Square Inc. 61 1.75 340.21M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of j2 Global Inc. and Square Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides j2 Global Inc. and Square Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets j2 Global Inc. 53,658,536.59% 0% 0% Square Inc. 554,268,491.37% -4.7% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

j2 Global Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Square Inc. has a 3.3 beta and it is 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

j2 Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Square Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Square Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than j2 Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

j2 Global Inc. and Square Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score j2 Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Square Inc. 1 5 3 2.33

j2 Global Inc.’s average price target is $105.5, while its potential upside is 18.49%. On the other hand, Square Inc.’s potential upside is 23.29% and its average price target is $74.9. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Square Inc. is looking more favorable than j2 Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of j2 Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70% of Square Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.8% of j2 Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Square Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) j2 Global Inc. -2.13% -0.7% 3.08% 21.11% 5.54% 28.41% Square Inc. -0.02% 9.85% 9.22% 12.41% 22.54% 43.36%

For the past year j2 Global Inc. was less bullish than Square Inc.

Summary

Square Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors j2 Global Inc.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; hosted email security, email encryption, and email filtering and archival services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and cloud-based customer relationship management solutions under the CampaignerCRM name. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, TechBargains.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.