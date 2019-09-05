J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Shares Rose While Copeland Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Position by $51.82 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 364,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, down from 372,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.13. About 173,563 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.04 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares to 613,000 shares, valued at $79.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,461 shares to 205,490 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 91,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Corporation.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $75.33M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.