J2 Global Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) Shareholder Colony Group Trimmed Its Stake by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Park Presidio Capital Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Position by $10.95 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (JCOM) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 19,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 2,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 109,767 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 179,842 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $75.94 million for 13.97 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 7,763 shares to 55,926 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.