J2 Cloud Services (JCOM) Stock Value Rose While Lsv Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Market Valuation Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Stake by $310,000

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in J2 Cloud Services Llc (JCOM) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 50,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 238,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 188,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in J2 Cloud Services Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 190,684 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 164,076 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 35 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 1.22% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Congress Asset Ma holds 0.06% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 52,327 shares. Ls Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,697 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 82,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 8,256 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested in 9,421 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 0.01% or 230,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 37,074 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 6,300 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa invested in 87,770 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 59,800 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,878 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “j2 Global declares $0.455 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “j2 Global Communications (JCOM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2018 Results: Revenue of $1.3 Billion, Cash from Operations of $313 Million, Resulting in Net Profit of $136 million and EPS of $1.35 – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares to 284,643 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.