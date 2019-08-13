J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|3.55
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|31.66
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Volatility & Risk
J.W. Mays Inc. has a -0.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 56.6%. Insiders owned roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year J.W. Mays Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Summary
J.W. Mays Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
