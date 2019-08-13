J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.55 N/A 0.34 104.35 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.66 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays Inc. has a -0.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 56.6%. Insiders owned roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.