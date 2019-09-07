J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.75 N/A 0.34 104.35 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.47 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates J.W. Mays Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has J.W. Mays Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 45.25% respectively. J.W. Mays Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 80.04%. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Gyrodyne LLC has 8.69% stronger performance.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats Gyrodyne LLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.