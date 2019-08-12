J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Both J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.55 N/A 0.34 104.35 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.62 N/A 1.06 13.14

In table 1 we can see J.W. Mays Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Ajax Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. J.W. Mays Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows J.W. Mays Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.14 beta indicates that J.W. Mays Inc. is 114.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of J.W. Mays Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Great Ajax Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. J.W. Mays Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Great Ajax Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares and 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Great Ajax Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Great Ajax Corp. has 15.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats J.W. Mays Inc.