J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.32 N/A 1.56 24.16

In table 1 we can see J.W. Mays Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than J.W. Mays Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

J.W. Mays Inc.’s -0.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 114.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 80.04% are J.W. Mays Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance while Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 16.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats J.W. Mays Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.