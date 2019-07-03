J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.43 N/A 0.17 227.14 eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 1.13 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see J.W. Mays Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides J.W. Mays Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.5% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -155.9% -67.9%

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays Inc.’s current beta is -0.27 and it happens to be 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s 305.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J.W. Mays Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. J.W. Mays Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares and 5.1% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 37% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 2.58% -3.39% -2.58% -6.01% -17.04% -1.42% eXp World Holdings Inc. 11.95% 13.58% 0.09% -7.49% -17.65% 53.53%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has -1.42% weaker performance while eXp World Holdings Inc. has 53.53% stronger performance.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.