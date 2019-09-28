J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.61 N/A 0.34 104.35 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 22.08M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 579,132,350.63% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.14 shows that J.W. Mays Inc. is 114.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 56.6% respectively. 80.04% are J.W. Mays Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than J.W. Mays Inc.

Summary

J.W. Mays Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.