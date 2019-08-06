J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Comparing side by side

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 38 3.52 N/A 0.34 104.35 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.35 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. J.W. Mays Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.14 beta. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

J.W. Mays Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 7.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. had bearish trend while Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.