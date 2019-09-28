J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13
|0.00
|105.73M
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|839,793,486.89%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, American Finance Trust Inc.’s average target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 4.47%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 26% respectively. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors J.W. Mays Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
