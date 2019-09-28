J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35 American Finance Trust Inc. 13 0.00 105.73M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1% American Finance Trust Inc. 839,793,486.89% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, American Finance Trust Inc.’s average target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 4.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both J.W. Mays Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 26% respectively. About 80.04% of J.W. Mays Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year J.W. Mays Inc. has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors J.W. Mays Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.