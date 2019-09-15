J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Holding by $1.69 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $536,500

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 15,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15M, down from 356,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in J.P. Morgan(Jpm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 263,587 shares to 661,813 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Eu(Vgk (VGK) by 74,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 80,147 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.26% or 5,567 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,048 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc has 288,948 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,882 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 193,635 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tanaka Cap Mgmt owns 1,991 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 216,022 shares. Holt Limited Dba Holt Limited Partnership owns 2,803 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 7.95 million shares. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Financial Partners stated it has 188,776 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,828 shares to 441,658 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.