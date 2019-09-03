J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Eastern Bank Raised Its Stake; Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.26 Million as Stock Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 19.10M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eastern Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 47,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 313,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 266,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 7.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 548,593 shares to 74,446 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,820 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services invested in 16,760 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 259,942 shares. St Johns Investment Management Co Ltd Company holds 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,304 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.74% or 44,845 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc owns 1.39M shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0.08% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 103,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shoker Inv Counsel has 25,313 shares. Strategic Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 82,457 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 75,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wade G W holds 0.73% or 76,598 shares. Moreover, Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd has 5.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.00 million shares. St Germain D J Co holds 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,948 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 212,491 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt New York.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase opens its first North Carolina retail branch in Triangle – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiger Legatus Capital Limited Liability has 4.99% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jump Trading Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 568,383 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 73.62 million shares. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Citadel Advsr Lc owns 0.09% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 32.55 million shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated accumulated 1.61 million shares. 98,100 were reported by Hillsdale Invest Inc. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 134,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 1,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 4.42M shares. Piershale Financial stated it has 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “This $6.39 Tech Stock Surged 34% Already, More to Come? – Profit Confidential” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares to 151,318 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).