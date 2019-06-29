J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Boosted Holding by $486,113 as Stock Rose; Winfield Associates Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $982,560

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Group reported 5,188 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Green Square Capital Limited Liability owns 61,460 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Btc Mngmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 101,562 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ca, California-based fund reported 94,216 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.76% or 5.28 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 508,358 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.03M shares stake. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0.3% or 256,232 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 259,600 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Indiana-based Horizon Inv Serv Limited has invested 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 2,075 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares to 239,709 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,527 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 554 shares. M Secs accumulated 6,642 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Moreover, Iberiabank has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,323 shares. 3,508 were accumulated by Aldebaran Fin. Aviance Prtn Ltd has 1,527 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 290 are held by Modera Wealth Management. Private Ocean Lc reported 802 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Vision stated it has 6,193 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wendell David Associates holds 0.6% or 2,169 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd holds 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 40,738 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107,970 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc owns 384 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 2.71% or 2,637 shares.

