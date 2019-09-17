J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose While First Merchants Lowered Holding by $7.62 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Fort LP Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 68,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 144,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 64.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 4,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 13,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.64. About 256,340 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Limited Liability Corp reported 3.53 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 39,173 were accumulated by Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co invested in 64,981 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.73% stake. First Natl Tru Co accumulated 188,180 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson invested in 2,597 shares. Moreover, Perritt Capital has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57.42M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 65,917 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 2.06 million were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kenmare Capital Prns Limited Co reported 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westwood Inc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roffman Miller Assocs Incorporated Pa holds 3.41% or 284,006 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset & Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,590 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb & T Corporation Com (NYSE:BBT) by 6,658 shares to 111,031 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.13 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.46 million for 17.49 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Inc has 77,798 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 69,351 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prelude Ltd reported 77,435 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 19,380 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 248,701 shares. Navellier & Assoc holds 1,459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 1,176 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 6,754 shares. Proshare Lc has 6,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clear Street Limited Liability Co has 16,042 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 10,595 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,985 shares to 7,492 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 9,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).