J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose While Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Position by $888,800; Saba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $11.80 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 3.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company's stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57M, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $239.57. About 4.12M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 294,200 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (NYSE:CYH).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq" on July 21, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,311 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 33,841 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 80 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 37,640 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Advisors LP has 6,858 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 239,213 are owned by Fil. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 133,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,414 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability reported 389 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 28,620 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 728 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc stated it has 78,106 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 786 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).