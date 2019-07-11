J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Position; Quantum Capital Management Boosted Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $8.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.06M, down from 725,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 905,663 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B.