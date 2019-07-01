J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Lowered Its Stake by $468,640; Phocas Financial Increased Meta Financial Group (CASH) Position by $4.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 104,225 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, down from 11,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 6.11 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nantahala Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.80 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 115,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 151,997 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 47,145 shares. 66,920 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs. 68,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,736 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55,555 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 15,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 71,993 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP invested in 0% or 17,453 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 24,571 shares in its portfolio.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,316 shares to 49,779 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund I #758 (FLMVX) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund #57 (PRHYX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 111,118 shares. Indiana Trust And Investment Mgmt owns 1.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,553 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 3.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,853 were reported by Eagle Capital Management Ltd Company. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 20,671 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.04% or 261.16 million shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 2.21% or 165,056 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 8,296 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Grp invested in 13,661 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv holds 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,318 shares. Nwq Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 762,765 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 33,755 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.74% or 41,407 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B.