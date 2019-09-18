J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Haverford Financial Services Lowered Holding; Peconic Partners Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $4.69 Million; Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.61. About 1.27M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Management invested in 1,316 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 1.70M shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 3,100 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,097 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association stated it has 200,899 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.15% or 88,882 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kames Cap Public Lc reported 2.48% stake. Tokio Marine Asset owns 3,010 shares. Blume reported 900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.46% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,500 shares. Ci Inc holds 0.12% or 104,558 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.