J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Holding; New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Holding as Share Price Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 525,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.53 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 254,279 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 39,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bessemer accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 42 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 2,932 shares. Fund Mngmt stated it has 12,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.47% or 15,600 shares. 2,554 were reported by Gideon. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Lp has invested 0.16% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cohen Steers owns 433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 9,922 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited invested in 0.04% or 1,950 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 397,238 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares to 321,280 shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).