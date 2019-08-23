J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Raised Position; Long Road Investment Counsel Holds Position in Sysco (SYY)

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.45. About 3.91 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 691,554 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 129,944 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Company reported 10,740 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 116,716 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 13,221 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 5,637 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 27,617 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 310,553 shares. Hexavest invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Btim reported 762,395 shares. Monetary Management Gp stated it has 600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,990 shares. 701,300 were reported by Pnc Svcs Group.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,611 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc owns 3,214 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 748,921 shares. Barr E S & owns 189,387 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.79% or 2.74 million shares. 275,104 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo. Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 283,568 shares. Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 69,852 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 23,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4.23M were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim. M Kraus reported 5,736 shares stake. Windward Co Ca stated it has 65,795 shares.

