J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $960,510; Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Mckesson (MCK) Position by $4.00 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 39,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "'Grow and win': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal" on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Barron's On: Why JPMorgan Is A Solid Bet Now – Benzinga" published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga" on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha" published on January 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Editor's Notebook: JPMorgan's entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares to 396,079 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.