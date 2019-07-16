J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted Stake by $1.53 Million; Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake Held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.42. About 12.74M shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 432,189 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,478 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).