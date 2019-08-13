J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $1.53 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $379,197

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 6.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 1.29M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

