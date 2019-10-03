J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lifted Its Position; Peapack (PGC) Share Price Rose While Condor Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16B, up from 117,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 4.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 15,621 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 18,266 shares to 84,998 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Pitcairn holds 10,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Partners has invested 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 36,158 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 23,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). First Advsrs LP owns 43,146 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 5,590 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 1.25M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 6,889 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 242,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare Providers Etf (IHF) by 300 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $257.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Inst (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,150 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,793 were accumulated by Alta Ltd Com. Wellington Shields And Llc holds 47,852 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 5,204 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Company owns 132,349 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. 25,384 were reported by Freestone Capital Lc. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.69% or 1.19 million shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,922 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated reported 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 877,996 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ranger Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 430 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 3.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.