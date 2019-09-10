J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Position Maintained by Carderock Capital Management Inc; Integrys Wealth Advisors Position in W P Carey (WPC) Has Trimmed by $681,252 as Valuation Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 190,481 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 6.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 124,523 shares. Korea Inv invested in 2.81 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Personal Capital holds 476,516 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Israel-based Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 1.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Investment Inc stated it has 89,917 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests LP invested in 20,283 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkwood Lc owns 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 51,894 shares. American Registered Advisor owns 28,414 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Lc holds 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 62,306 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fmr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64.66 million shares. Lynch And Associate In reported 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsr has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,123 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $213.81M for 17.21 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 6,435 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 10,838 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,351 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 30,538 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,055 were reported by Brookstone Cap Management. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 34,973 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts reported 125,722 shares stake. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,637 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp has invested 0.14% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 14,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 58,235 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 1.03% or 147,964 shares.