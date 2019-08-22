J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Value Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Stake in Kkr & Co (KKR) by $879,405

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 2.64M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 18/05/2018 – BMC SOFTWARE IS SAID TO ATTRACT INTEREST FROM THOMA BRAVO, KKR; 22/03/2018 – KKR-BACKED EMERALD MEDIA BUYS SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 13/03/2018 – KKR’S COGNITA SCHOOLS IS SAID TO BE VALUED AT GBP2B IN SALE; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS: JUSZKIEWICZ, BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN TALKS W/KKR; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181209: Trident VII, L.P.; KKR Magellan Aggregator L.P; 07/05/2018 – KKR at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/03/2018 – KKR Releases “Diverging Paths” by Henry H. McVey; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KKR to acquire majority stake in German fintech heidelpay from AnaCap – Business Wire” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KKR Keeps Moving Forward – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KKR & Co LP (KKR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell and KKR confirm asset deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.30 million for 14.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 2.50 million shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. 212,815 are owned by Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd. 400,000 were reported by Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability. 21,345 were reported by Essex Financial Inc. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.34% or 32,500 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability has 0% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 6,825 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another ex-JPMorgan trader pleads guilty to ‘spoofing’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Swift Run Cap Ltd Com holds 2,315 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp owns 226,438 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Agf Invests America has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dillon Associates owns 30,789 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,072 shares. Carlson Cap Management reported 3,803 shares stake. Earnest Prns Limited accumulated 201,134 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,962 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Com Dba Holt Prns Lp owns 2,803 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors stated it has 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,168 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory invested in 2.74M shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc reported 1.47% stake.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares to 76,647 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.