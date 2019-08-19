J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Value Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed by $36.64 Million Its Holding; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Value Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94 million, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 20,531 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 billion, down from 117,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 1.51M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,630 shares to 104,170 shares, valued at $6.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Ultra (QLD) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $103.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.