J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) Share Value Rose While Greenhaven Associates Lowered Position by $7.49 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Market Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp analyzed 39,812 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc analyzed 67,497 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548.16 million, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 78,390 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 14.46 million shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 61,096 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 77,281 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1,848 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Virginia-based Greylin Mangement has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qvt Finance Ltd Partnership holds 39,530 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company has 3,882 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 392,986 shares stake. Sandler Mngmt holds 52,146 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp invested 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 149,300 shares to 349,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.