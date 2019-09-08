J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; As Mitek Sys (MITK) Market Value Declined, Harvest Management Has Upped Holding by $576,000

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 80,416 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.68% or 378,243 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18M shares. D E Shaw & reported 15,780 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 400,169 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Rbf has 0.02% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 3,862 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Co accumulated 0.08% or 195,541 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 616,225 shares stake. Ameritas Prns invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 7,500 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 30,086 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Voya Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard reported 1.79M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts reported 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 50,755 shares. North Star Asset holds 14,763 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware owns 76,577 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.09% or 23.50M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,609 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 1.76% or 319,857 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moon Capital Management Lc holds 2,055 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited invested in 0.69% or 7,805 shares. Counsel Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,111 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 5,914 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Heritage Corporation invested in 1.52% or 252,353 shares. Knott David M holds 23,050 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company Inc holds 4,575 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).