J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Northstar Asset Management Llc; Intel (INTC) Holder Sfmg Has Lifted Holding by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock or 18,679 shares. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 165,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 60,364 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 1.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 264,637 shares. Alley Ltd holds 3.11% or 104,419 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 2.18% or 47,177 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 274,881 shares. Park Natl Oh has 579,501 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 3.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sageworth holds 1,078 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 108,924 shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 215,332 shares stake. Glovista Invests Lc reported 7,500 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares to 71,003 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Advanced Micro Devices a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron, Intel, Nvidia: Shoes To Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.