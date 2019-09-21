J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding Held by Whittier Trust Co; Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Copart (CPRT) Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 6,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 586,435 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.56 million, up from 580,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 126.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 37,970 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 16,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.41M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,750 shares to 9,790 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Holding Corp (NYSE:DAN) by 37,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,297 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 115,903 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 116,313 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 6,940 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% or 5,323 shares. 375,560 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Barbara Oil Com reported 13,700 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,905 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 54,671 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 7,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 2.22 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 18 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

