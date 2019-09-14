J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While American Money Management Increased Holding by $448,107; Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Position by $7.93 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91M shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 4,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 41,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “More Emerging Biopharma and CROs Adopting Veeva Vault CDMS – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

