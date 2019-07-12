J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Its Holding by $486,113 as Valuation Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Raised Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $6.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,600 shares. Farmers Bancorp accumulated 30,569 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bainco Investors holds 90,825 shares. Legacy Cap holds 3,305 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 6,108 shares stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6.96 million shares. 2,436 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Tru Co reported 56,092 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Argent Trust holds 2.08% or 196,654 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,028 shares to 48,690 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,061 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42M was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.