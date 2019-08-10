J P Morgan Chase & C (JPM) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Stake by $11.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Pdt Partners Raised Holding

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 360,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 292,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & C (JPM) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 113,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.66 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 67,340 shares to 130,402 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 20,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,101 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7,030 shares to 19,069 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 10,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.