J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding Upped by Logan Capital Management Inc; Fsi Group Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Increased by $2.43 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 51,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 161,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 109,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 8.39M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 179,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, up from 168,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 4.75 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table)

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,576 shares to 337,796 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,859 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 456,493 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And has invested 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 776,755 shares. Kings Point holds 63,547 shares. 6,800 are owned by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 179,116 shares. Dsc Advsr LP invested 2.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisade Limited Com Nj accumulated 187,070 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Blue Fincl has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Redwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,000 shares. Guardian Trust reported 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 60,722 shares in its portfolio. Agf America invested in 1.78% or 46,701 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 13,527 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Savings Bank stated it has 136,878 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings.

