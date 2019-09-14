J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Laffer Investments Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; First Business Financial Services Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) by $303,355

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 59,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777.35M, down from 66,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.95 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries by 124 shares to 30,872 shares, valued at $1.64B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

