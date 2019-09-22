J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Lynch & Associates Increased Stake by $1.04 Million; Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $372,344

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,051 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 27,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,183 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 6,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 92,662 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company owns 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,871 shares. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 18.14M shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 73,275 shares. Pggm owns 1.31M shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 0.07% stake. Westover Advisors owns 45,040 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 760,575 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mendel Money Mgmt owns 2,225 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 422,918 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fragasso accumulated 32,777 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Wallace holds 0.04% or 2,607 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.5% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,246 were accumulated by Blue Edge Capital Lc. Baldwin Investment Ltd holds 2,195 shares. Comml Bank stated it has 18,930 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP accumulated 1,125 shares. Mai Mngmt stated it has 85,603 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 150,772 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ranger Mgmt Lp has 254 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Com owns 8,828 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 42,422 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 526 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company owns 8,838 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 425,700 shares.

