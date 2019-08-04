J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Northstar Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $888,800 as Share Value Rose; Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Its Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stake by $7.87 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 104,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 245,218 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, up from 140,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27,490 shares to 80,834 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 174,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,666 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).