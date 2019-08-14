J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted Position by $686,093; Bank Of The West Has Increased Its 1Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of The West increased its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (MO) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 24,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 59,779 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 35,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in 1Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.70M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 191,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, up from 184,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.76. About 8.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc by 11,569 shares to 5,632 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,880 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,140 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Corda Mngmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Moore & Communications has 23,322 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 6.94 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Davis R M has 11,660 shares. The New Jersey-based Round Table Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 13,747 shares. Wms Lc has 18,094 shares. 6,400 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated. City Fl owns 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,322 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,685 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.31M shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company has 175,227 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 426,546 were reported by Private Mngmt Group. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 179,004 shares. Ally Fin owns 46,000 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acr Alpine Limited Liability invested 1.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Co Of Vermont invested in 130,856 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 146,385 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Fundx Investment Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citizens & Northern owns 41,954 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Co reported 3,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Management has invested 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Field & Main State Bank holds 1.88% or 19,691 shares in its portfolio. Central Natl Bank has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Kansas-based First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,433 shares to 201,177 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp Com by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,157 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).