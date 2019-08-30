J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Stake by $722,352; Avista (AVA) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Position by $937,040

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 128,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 24,657 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Avista: Settlement Agreement to Be Filed With the Public Utility Commission of Oregon Later This Mo; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive antitrust clearance for proposed merger; 27/04/2018 – Avista receives Commission decision in Washington electric and natural gas rate cases; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 1.90M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,602 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 254,467 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 179,831 shares. 58,477 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 342,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Com Lp reported 617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 40,791 shares. Regions Financial holds 548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 5,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 101,376 shares. Raymond James Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 15,776 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 65,612 shares to 95,138 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 23,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,097 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Company owns 3,125 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Liability holds 4.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 733,012 shares. Financial Advisory holds 0.08% or 4,193 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Dillon & Assocs Inc has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc holds 75,190 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 625,298 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 5,237 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Vision Incorporated owns 6,394 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Co accumulated 1.31M shares. Tctc Limited Com holds 1.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 358,122 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 1.47M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 121,274 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 218,312 shares or 2.68% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.15% or 726,585 shares. Buckhead Management Llc owns 48,784 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).