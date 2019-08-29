J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Foster & Motley Cut Its Stake by $329,058 as Market Valuation Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.90 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 94,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 97,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 7.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 432.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Savings Bank holds 0.55% or 15,481 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 500 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd invested in 34,038 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 8.20 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com has invested 2.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.29% or 1,835 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,506 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP reported 1.09% stake. Rampart Invest Management Lc owns 25,214 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura owns 134,486 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.68% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,775 shares. 5,658 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 5,531 shares to 25,280 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 1.22% or 60,721 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 134,612 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 3.45 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 5.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 48,898 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 63,015 shares. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,703 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp invested in 1.84% or 631,487 shares. 5,611 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company (Wy). Wisconsin Capital Management Llc stated it has 1.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3.05M were accumulated by Aristotle Mgmt Limited Co. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.43% or 169,040 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.