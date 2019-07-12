J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Holding; As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Market Valuation Declined, Minerva Advisors Upped Position

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 221 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Co Limited Com has invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability holds 10,000 shares. Coastline Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Cap stated it has 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas-based Motco has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mengis Cap Mngmt has invested 3.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Com invested 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oklahoma-based Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Pension reported 3.21 million shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 68,629 shares. Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,722 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,535 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading For A Sale – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Engineering, Inc. Expands Open Banking Services with Competitive Readiness Assessment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CEO Gerard A. Gallagher III Leaves Ecology and Environment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) CEO Gerard Gallagher on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) CEO Charles MacFarlane on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.