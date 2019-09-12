J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose While Private Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut by $4.02 Million Its Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 5.91 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 8,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,168 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.23% or 10,669 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 1.08% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,041 shares. Shellback Capital LP holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,000 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability invested in 13,674 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alberta Invest Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 5,370 shares. Arcadia Management Mi holds 0% or 100 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1,628 shares. Regis Ltd Company accumulated 3,985 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 236,502 shares. Discovery Capital Management Ltd Ct has 262,500 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.4% or 8,180 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,747 shares to 14,359 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,795 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Invest Communication Inc reported 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.81% or 9,794 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 25,957 shares stake. Clal Insur Entertainment Hldg owns 208,500 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Markel Corporation has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,550 shares. First Western Capital Management accumulated 3,291 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 52,843 shares. Chatham Cap Gp accumulated 38,508 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.08% or 109,509 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability stated it has 1,818 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa invested in 434,096 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff And Associates has 180,161 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt reported 338,709 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com holds 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,358 shares. Agf Investments America Incorporated invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.