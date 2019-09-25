J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While American Money Management Has Upped Position; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Qs Investors Increased Position by $2.93 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 46.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 36,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 115,809 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28M, up from 79,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 500,527 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Secs holds 0.91% or 9,254 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 0.13% or 13,416 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Co owns 1,818 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 19.05 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 520,437 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,367 shares. Alleghany Corporation De stated it has 975,235 shares. Iron Finance Limited Co owns 7,512 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 830,623 are held by Smead Management Incorporated. Greatmark Invest Partners Incorporated invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 5.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 330,137 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West holds 1.08% or 82,398 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,140 shares. Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,145 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 133,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,508 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

