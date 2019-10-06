J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Haverford Financial Services Lowered Its Position; Agf Investments Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) Has Trimmed by $10.12 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc analyzed 129,686 shares as the company's stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.21M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,995 are held by Mengis Mngmt. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 2.5% or 285,435 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 3.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ycg Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 52,443 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Co invested in 34,545 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Iberiabank owns 133,668 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 79,882 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 4.70 million shares for 8.16% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 2.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten Gru owns 33,429 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barclays Public Limited owns 4.81M shares. Barr E S And Company holds 2.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,337 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance" on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan Chase: Lookin' Good! – Seeking Alpha" on April 12, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool" on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Globus Medical Showcases Latest Innovations at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019.