J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Visa Cl A Common Stock (V); Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Menta Capital Lifted Its Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 9,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 5,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

